The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. lowered its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Rating) (TSE:DSG) by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,120 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,106 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in The Descartes Systems Group were worth $566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota increased its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 140.6% in the second quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota now owns 450 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 8,814.3% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 624 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the second quarter worth $53,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the first quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

Get The Descartes Systems Group alerts:

The Descartes Systems Group Price Performance

NASDAQ DSGX opened at $73.20 on Wednesday. The Descartes Systems Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.19 and a 12 month high of $91.39. The company has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.06 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $67.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.63.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The Descartes Systems Group ( NASDAQ:DSGX Get Rating ) (TSE:DSG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 7th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 19.69% and a return on equity of 8.97%. The firm had revenue of $123.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Descartes Systems Group Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lowered shares of The Descartes Systems Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $72.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $74.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.89.

The Descartes Systems Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management business process solutions that focuses on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable web and wireless logistics management applications, which unites a community of logistics-focused parties, allowing them to transact business.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DSGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Rating) (TSE:DSG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Descartes Systems Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Descartes Systems Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.