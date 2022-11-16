Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Shares Purchased by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) by 159.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,965 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,730 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BEN. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,072,606 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $951,307,000 after buying an additional 1,390,583 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,906,180 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $807,062,000 after buying an additional 1,890,938 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,693,626 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $242,726,000 after buying an additional 80,446 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,399,548 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $149,174,000 after buying an additional 1,380,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,507,038 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $153,758,000 after buying an additional 1,298,729 shares in the last quarter. 45.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Franklin Resources Inc purchased 71,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.60 per share, for a total transaction of $330,882.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,490,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,656,704.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought 6,122,861 shares of company stock worth $43,197,254 over the last 90 days. 23.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Franklin Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.40.

BEN stock opened at $26.92 on Wednesday. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.24 and a 52-week high of $36.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.68, a P/E/G ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.22.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.03%.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

