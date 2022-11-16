Tiaa Fsb Purchases Shares of 1,524 Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Tiaa Fsb acquired a new position in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,524 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ARGA Investment Management LP raised its holdings in Baidu by 57.4% in the 1st quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 2,653,659 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $351,079,000 after purchasing an additional 968,082 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Baidu by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,111,104 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $279,420,000 after buying an additional 559,213 shares in the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Baidu by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,301,560 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $436,796,000 after acquiring an additional 462,936 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Baidu by 5,704.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 409,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $54,230,000 after acquiring an additional 402,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP increased its holdings in Baidu by 50.2% in the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 1,126,473 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $149,032,000 after acquiring an additional 376,604 shares in the last quarter. 26.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Baidu stock opened at $99.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.58. The stock has a market cap of $34.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.75. Baidu, Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.58 and a 1-year high of $173.60.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Baidu from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Baidu from $204.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Baidu in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets decreased their target price on Baidu from $215.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Macquarie assumed coverage on Baidu in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $188.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Baidu has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.93.

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

