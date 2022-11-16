Shell Asset Management Co. Increases Position in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,438 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in UDR were worth $582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in UDR by 412.3% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in UDR during the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in UDR during the first quarter worth approximately $78,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in UDR during the first quarter worth approximately $139,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in UDR during the first quarter worth approximately $148,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.28% of the company’s stock.

Get UDR alerts:

UDR Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE UDR opened at $39.77 on Wednesday. UDR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.18 and a 12 month high of $61.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.72. The company has a market capitalization of $12.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.72.

UDR Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 7th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 310.20%.

UDR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of UDR in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of UDR from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of UDR from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of UDR from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of UDR from $54.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.61.

About UDR

(Get Rating)

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.