Shell Asset Management Co. Purchases 7,342 Shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,385 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,342 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Snap were worth $622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SNAP. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Snap by 95.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,811,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,028,000 after purchasing an additional 8,712,380 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of Snap by 4,805.3% in the 2nd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 8,497,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,576,000 after buying an additional 8,324,576 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Snap by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 79,851,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,873,871,000 after buying an additional 6,591,367 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Snap by 1,817.5% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,621,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,088,000 after buying an additional 6,275,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap in the 1st quarter valued at $104,868,000. 51.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SNAP opened at $11.78 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.24. The company has a current ratio of 4.86, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Snap Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.33 and a fifty-two week high of $55.81.

Snap ( NYSE:SNAP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Snap had a negative net margin of 24.32% and a negative return on equity of 25.57%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Snap Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SNAP. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Snap from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Bank of America cut shares of Snap from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Snap from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Wolfe Research cut shares of Snap from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) cut shares of Snap from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.85.

In related news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 5,160 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.43, for a total value of $58,978.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,064,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,171,989.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Snap news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 5,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.43, for a total transaction of $58,978.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,064,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,171,989.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 900,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.56, for a total transaction of $6,804,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 72,701,841 shares in the company, valued at $549,625,917.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,200,132 shares of company stock worth $9,253,286 in the last ninety days.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

