Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 776 Shares of JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS)

Shell Asset Management Co. decreased its stake in JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,242 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 776 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in JinkoSolar were worth $639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in JinkoSolar in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,106,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of JinkoSolar during the second quarter valued at $55,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of JinkoSolar during the second quarter valued at $751,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of JinkoSolar by 11.5% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 20,362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $983,000 after acquiring an additional 2,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of JinkoSolar by 12.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 657,522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,751,000 after acquiring an additional 72,452 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital dropped their price target on shares of JinkoSolar from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. TheStreet raised shares of JinkoSolar from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of JinkoSolar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of JinkoSolar from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of JinkoSolar in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.82.

NYSE:JKS opened at $50.43 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -219.25 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.42. JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. has a 12 month low of $35.41 and a 12 month high of $76.92.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 26th. The semiconductor company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.92. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. JinkoSolar had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 4.59%. Analysts expect that JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; and develops commercial solar power projects.

