Shell Asset Management Co. Acquires 438 Shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Middleby were worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MIDD. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Middleby by 55.8% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Middleby by 52.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in Middleby during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Middleby by 689.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Middleby by 143.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Middleby alerts:

Insider Transactions at Middleby

In other news, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 225 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total value of $33,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,070,780. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Middleby Price Performance

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MIDD shares. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Middleby from $182.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Middleby in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Middleby to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Middleby from $145.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:MIDD opened at $140.04 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $135.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.16 and a beta of 1.53. The Middleby Co. has a one year low of $120.30 and a one year high of $201.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Middleby Profile

(Get Rating)

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MIDD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Middleby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Middleby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.