Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 4,754 Shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Shell Asset Management Co. cut its position in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) by 58.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 4,754 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Seagen were worth $600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Seagen by 1,053.8% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Seagen by 80.6% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 177 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in Seagen in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Covington Capital Management bought a new position in Seagen in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Seagen by 1,615.4% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 223 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. 88.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director David W. Gryska sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.10, for a total transaction of $968,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,196,662.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director David W. Gryska sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.10, for a total value of $968,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,196,662.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Roger D. Dansey sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $1,350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,167,765. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Seagen to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Seagen from $194.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Seagen from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Seagen from $174.00 to $136.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Seagen from $196.00 to $142.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.18.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGEN opened at $133.74 on Wednesday. Seagen Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.43 and a 1 year high of $187.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.77 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $135.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.35.

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

