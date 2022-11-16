Tiaa Fsb Takes $225,000 Position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Tiaa Fsb acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 8.8% in the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 10,996,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,193,000 after purchasing an additional 890,148 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 8.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,584,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,924,000 after acquiring an additional 268,311 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,796,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,271,000 after purchasing an additional 25,032 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,402,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,993,000 after purchasing an additional 55,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 1,292,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,071,000 after purchasing an additional 34,905 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHM opened at $68.97 on Wednesday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $59.74 and a 52 week high of $83.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.32.

