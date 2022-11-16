Shell Asset Management Co. Increases Holdings in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR)

Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,652 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,570 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in NCR were worth $611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCR. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in NCR during the 1st quarter worth $61,742,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in NCR by 103.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,449,150 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $98,431,000 after buying an additional 1,245,050 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in NCR by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 7,422,993 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $298,330,000 after buying an additional 1,176,368 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in NCR by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,971,043 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $159,596,000 after buying an additional 884,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama acquired a new position in NCR in the 2nd quarter worth $12,598,000. 95.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other NCR news, Director Joseph E. Reece acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.82 per share, with a total value of $104,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,018 shares in the company, valued at $479,234.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Joseph E. Reece bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.82 per share, for a total transaction of $104,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,018 shares in the company, valued at $479,234.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Adrian Button sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.38, for a total transaction of $264,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $906,217.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NCR stock opened at $23.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.15. NCR Co. has a 1 year low of $18.06 and a 1 year high of $45.92.

NCR (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.02. NCR had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 27.28%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that NCR Co. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on NCR. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of NCR from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NCR in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens cut their target price on shares of NCR from $38.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of NCR from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th.

NCR Corporation provides various software and services worldwide. It operates through Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology segments. The company offers managed services and ATM-as-a-Service that allow banks to run their end-to-end ATM channels; software, services, and hardware; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers.

