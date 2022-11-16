Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF (NASDAQ:LEGR)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF (NASDAQ:LEGR – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,996 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF were worth $711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signature Securities Group Corporation purchased a new stake in First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $226,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF by 5.2% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 6,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF by 8.6% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF Stock Performance

First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF stock opened at $34.92 on Wednesday. First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF has a 12 month low of $29.54 and a 12 month high of $45.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.09.

First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $0.236 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd.

