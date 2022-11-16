Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Raises Holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) by 47.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,817 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 3,152 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 178.0% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 353 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 45.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BNS stock opened at $52.35 on Wednesday. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52-week low of $45.26 and a 52-week high of $74.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.97.

Bank of Nova Scotia ( NYSE:BNS Get Rating ) (TSE:BNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The bank reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.63. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 24.43%. The business had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.25 billion. Equities research analysts expect that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $0.7897 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 3rd. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.29%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BNS shares. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Bank of Nova Scotia from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Bank of Nova Scotia in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$85.00 to C$84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$92.00 to C$89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Desjardins downgraded Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.33.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

