Baird Financial Group Inc. Cuts Stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH)

Baird Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 723 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Oil Services ETF were worth $2,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of OIH. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 297.4% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,912,000 after acquiring an additional 5,065 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 163.0% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,913,000 after acquiring an additional 4,195 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 1,200.0% during the 1st quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period.

VanEck Oil Services ETF Price Performance

OIH opened at $319.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $258.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $251.93. VanEck Oil Services ETF has a 1 year low of $171.30 and a 1 year high of $322.79.

