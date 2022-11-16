Baird Financial Group Inc. Trims Holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Baird Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 36.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,133 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $2,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Astor Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 98.8% in the 1st quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Performance

BATS:FLOT opened at $50.23 on Wednesday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.76 and a 12-month high of $51.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.24.

