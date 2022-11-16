Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,550 McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 1,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $506,000.
A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MCK. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 30,460.5% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 890,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,910,000 after acquiring an additional 887,923 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 360.8% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,077,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,689,000 after acquiring an additional 843,348 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson in the second quarter valued at about $109,168,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson in the first quarter valued at about $99,472,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 53.8% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 915,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,399,000 after acquiring an additional 320,588 shares in the last quarter. 86.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Activity
In other news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.94, for a total value of $2,579,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,016,531.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Tracy Faber sold 10,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.58, for a total transaction of $4,202,828.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.94, for a total transaction of $2,579,550.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,016,531.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,533 shares of company stock valued at $9,105,126 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.
McKesson Price Performance
McKesson Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.24%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $370.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $345.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of McKesson from $377.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $395.91.
About McKesson
McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on McKesson (MCK)
- Power Integrations Stock Can Power Your Portfolio
- Don’t Chase Walmart Higher, Wait For Extra Low Prices
- Home Depot Results (and Institutions) Are A Catalyst For Lowe’s?
- Agilent Remains In Buy Range Ahead Of Next Week’s Q4 Report
- Three Penny Stocks Making Big Moves In November
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.