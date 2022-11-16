Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,550 McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 1,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $506,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MCK. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 30,460.5% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 890,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,910,000 after acquiring an additional 887,923 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 360.8% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,077,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,689,000 after acquiring an additional 843,348 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson in the second quarter valued at about $109,168,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson in the first quarter valued at about $99,472,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 53.8% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 915,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,399,000 after acquiring an additional 320,588 shares in the last quarter. 86.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.94, for a total value of $2,579,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,016,531.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Tracy Faber sold 10,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.58, for a total transaction of $4,202,828.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.94, for a total transaction of $2,579,550.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,016,531.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,533 shares of company stock valued at $9,105,126 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Price Performance

McKesson Dividend Announcement

NYSE:MCK opened at $353.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $361.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $343.73. The firm has a market cap of $50.15 billion, a PE ratio of 24.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.66. McKesson Co. has a 1-year low of $215.27 and a 1-year high of $401.78.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $370.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $345.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of McKesson from $377.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $395.91.

About McKesson

(Get Rating)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

See Also

