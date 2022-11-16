Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,038 Shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 42,955 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,038 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Western Union were worth $707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Western Union by 2.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 62,381,077 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,169,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678,722 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Western Union by 10.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,856,481 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $315,890,000 after buying an additional 1,592,331 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Western Union by 9.5% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,386,720 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $194,647,000 after buying an additional 898,992 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Western Union by 5.5% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 8,028,118 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $150,447,000 after buying an additional 415,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Western Union by 6.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,905,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $129,409,000 after buying an additional 445,385 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Western Union news, Chairman Jeffrey A. Joerres bought 7,745 shares of Western Union stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.84 per share, with a total value of $99,445.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 167,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,148,607.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Western Union Trading Up 2.3 %

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shares of Western Union stock opened at $14.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.85 and a 200-day moving average of $15.64. The stock has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 0.87. The Western Union Company has a 52-week low of $12.27 and a 52-week high of $20.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WU. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Western Union from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Western Union from $19.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of Western Union from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Western Union from $18.00 to $15.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Western Union from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Western Union has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $14.88.

Western Union Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents; and offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through websites and mobile devices.

Further Reading

