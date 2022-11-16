Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Shares Sold by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,832 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,371 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $2,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in Bank of Montreal by 266.7% during the second quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 275 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 346.4% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal in the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal in the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 97.4% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 760 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. 42.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BMO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$158.00 to C$151.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Desjardins lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$153.00 to C$150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$152.50 to C$150.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of Montreal currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.72.

Bank of Montreal Price Performance

Shares of Bank of Montreal stock opened at $99.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Bank of Montreal has a 1-year low of $81.57 and a 1-year high of $122.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.54, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.12.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The bank reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.87 billion. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 30.66% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.80 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bank of Montreal will post 9.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of Montreal Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.086 per share. This is a boost from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.89%.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

