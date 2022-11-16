Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. decreased its position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) by 85.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,735 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pecaut & CO. grew its position in Builders FirstSource by 2.1% in the first quarter. Pecaut & CO. now owns 9,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 101.6% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 4,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BLDR opened at $64.06 on Wednesday. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.91 and a 1-year high of $86.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $60.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion, a PE ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 2.02.

BLDR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on Builders FirstSource from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Builders FirstSource in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Builders FirstSource to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. B. Riley increased their target price on Builders FirstSource from $71.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.38.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior and exterior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

