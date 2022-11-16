Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Acquires 300 Shares of Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,459 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Papa John’s International were worth $707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Papa John’s International during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 20.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 17.6% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 117.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 11.4% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 96.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Papa John's International alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on PZZA. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Papa John’s International from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. OTR Global cut Papa John’s International to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Papa John’s International from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Papa John’s International from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Northcoast Research cut Papa John’s International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.15.

Papa John’s International Price Performance

Papa John’s International Dividend Announcement

PZZA stock opened at $84.91 on Wednesday. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.74 and a 1-year high of $138.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $75.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.10.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.89%.

Insider Activity at Papa John’s International

In related news, insider Marvin Boakye sold 2,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.57, for a total transaction of $252,431.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,920 shares in the company, valued at $1,019,994.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Papa John’s International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PZZA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Papa John's International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Papa John's International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.