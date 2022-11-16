Bank of Nova Scotia Sells 15,199 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Bank of Nova Scotia lowered its holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 44.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,199 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $3,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in HCA Healthcare by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 51.6% during the 1st quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 18,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,709,000 after acquiring an additional 6,392 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 633,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,430,000 after acquiring an additional 22,079 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 36,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,091,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HCA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on HCA Healthcare from $249.00 to $239.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Cowen lowered their target price on HCA Healthcare to $238.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $208.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $252.00 to $238.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HCA Healthcare has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.10.

HCA Healthcare Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of HCA opened at $229.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $64.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.70. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $164.47 and a 1 year high of $279.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $207.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $201.96.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The company reported $3.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.94 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $14.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 833.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.57 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 16.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.66%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Phillip G. Billington sold 8,332 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.58, for a total value of $1,854,536.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,652 shares in the company, valued at $9,048,322.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.07, for a total transaction of $2,240,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,902,924.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Phillip G. Billington sold 8,332 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.58, for a total value of $1,854,536.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,652 shares in the company, valued at $9,048,322.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,170 shares of company stock worth $6,700,630. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Featured Articles

