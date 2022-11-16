Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) by 182.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,395 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,823 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in DISH Network were worth $688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in DISH Network by 268.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 889 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in DISH Network during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in DISH Network during the second quarter worth about $43,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of DISH Network in the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares during the period. 97.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DISH has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on DISH Network from $44.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays cut their price objective on DISH Network from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Pivotal Research cut their price objective on DISH Network from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on DISH Network from $30.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on DISH Network from $61.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.64.

Shares of NASDAQ DISH opened at $16.04 on Wednesday. DISH Network Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.55 and a fifty-two week high of $37.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a PE ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.81.

In other news, Director James Defranco bought 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.73 per share, for a total transaction of $1,840,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 131,327 shares in the company, valued at $2,197,100.71. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last quarter, insiders bought 417,965 shares of company stock worth $7,375,691. 53.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

