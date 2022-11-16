Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Shares Sold by Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lessened its stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SNOW. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 1,800.0% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 6,433.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 333.3% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Insider Transactions at Snowflake

In other news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.11, for a total value of $131,123.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,809,378.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,651 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.11, for a total transaction of $299,012.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,591,296.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 724 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.11, for a total transaction of $131,123.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,809,378.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,599 shares of company stock valued at $669,710. Company insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Snowflake Stock Up 3.6 %

Several research firms recently weighed in on SNOW. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of Snowflake from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Snowflake from $220.00 to $218.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Snowflake from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Snowflake from $210.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Snowflake from $192.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $213.68.

Snowflake stock opened at $163.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $168.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.34 and a beta of 0.86. Snowflake Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.26 and a 52-week high of $405.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $497.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.03 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 41.25% and a negative return on equity of 12.57%. Research analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -2 earnings per share for the current year.

Snowflake Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.