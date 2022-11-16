Bank of Nova Scotia Lowers Stock Position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Bank of Nova Scotia reduced its stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 32.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,722 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,141 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Generac were worth $3,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its stake in Generac by 17.1% in the second quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 2,181 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its stake in Generac by 17.8% in the second quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 4,737 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in Generac by 3.0% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 8,431 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Generac in the second quarter valued at approximately $593,000. Finally, Stableford Capital II LLC purchased a new stake in Generac in the second quarter valued at approximately $423,000. 90.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GNRC. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Generac from $179.00 to $157.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Generac from $305.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Generac from $225.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Generac from $181.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital cut shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $320.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Generac currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $279.50.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.05, for a total value of $595,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 595,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,950,823.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:GNRC opened at $107.70 on Wednesday. Generac Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $95.92 and a fifty-two week high of $463.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $208.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.17.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.13. Generac had a return on equity of 26.03% and a net margin of 10.29%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. On average, analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

