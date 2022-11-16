Bank of Nova Scotia Sells 562 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Bank of Nova Scotia trimmed its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 19.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,315 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 562 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $3,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Core Alternative Capital increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 433.3% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 16 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Cambridge Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter valued at $32,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter valued at $35,000. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Scott Boatwright sold 3,106 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,724.50, for a total transaction of $5,356,297.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,911,751.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CMG. StockNews.com upgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,550.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,800.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp increased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,750.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,819.56.

Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $1,523.47 on Wednesday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,196.28 and a 52 week high of $1,850.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1,546.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,464.50. The stock has a market cap of $42.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.23.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

