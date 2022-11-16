Bank of Nova Scotia Sells 562 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Bank of Nova Scotia trimmed its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 19.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,315 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 562 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $3,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Core Alternative Capital increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 433.3% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 16 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Cambridge Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter valued at $32,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter valued at $35,000. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Scott Boatwright sold 3,106 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,724.50, for a total transaction of $5,356,297.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,911,751.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Up 0.7 %
Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $1,523.47 on Wednesday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,196.28 and a 52 week high of $1,850.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1,546.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,464.50. The stock has a market cap of $42.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.23.
Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile
Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.
