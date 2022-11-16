3,694 Shares in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Purchased by Tiaa Fsb

Tiaa Fsb bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 3,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 23.7% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 17.2% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $606,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 22.8% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 7,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Performance

BATS EFG opened at $84.62 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.21. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $67.58 and a 1-year high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.