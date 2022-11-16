2,479 Shares in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Acquired by Tiaa Fsb

Tiaa Fsb bought a new position in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,479 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMW. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in VMware by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 687 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in VMware by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,076 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in VMware by 75.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 262 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in VMware by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 5,321 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in VMware by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 4,233 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. 47.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on VMW. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of VMware in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of VMware from $138.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, VMware has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.77.

Insiders Place Their Bets

VMware Trading Up 0.6 %

In related news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 359 shares of VMware stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.05, for a total value of $39,866.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,777 shares in the company, valued at $9,192,385.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 40.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:VMW opened at $116.29 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $111.20 and its 200 day moving average is $114.08. VMware, Inc. has a 1 year low of $91.53 and a 1 year high of $136.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.86, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.07). VMware had a return on equity of 80.84% and a net margin of 11.97%. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that VMware, Inc. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

