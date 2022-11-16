Tiaa Fsb Purchases Shares of 1,919 AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Tiaa Fsb purchased a new stake in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ABC. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in AmerisourceBergen by 1,078.9% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 420.0% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 168.0% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. 64.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at AmerisourceBergen

In related news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.72, for a total value of $1,626,945.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 205,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,077,826.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Robert P. Mauch sold 21,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $3,488,320.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 20,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,231,520. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.72, for a total value of $1,626,945.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 205,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,077,826.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 13,278,915 shares of company stock worth $2,052,750,071. 28.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AmerisourceBergen Stock Performance

Several brokerages have commented on ABC. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AmerisourceBergen in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $188.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AmerisourceBergen currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.67.

Shares of ABC stock opened at $152.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.99, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $31.42 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $146.15 and a 200-day moving average of $146.78. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a one year low of $113.68 and a one year high of $167.29.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $61.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.56 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 444.46% and a net margin of 0.71%. AmerisourceBergen’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11.5 earnings per share for the current year.

AmerisourceBergen Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. This is a positive change from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is currently 24.13%.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

Featured Articles

