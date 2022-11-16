Tiaa Fsb Purchases New Position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Tiaa Fsb acquired a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 795 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WST. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,716,312 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,579,876,000 after purchasing an additional 82,459 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 741,881 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $304,698,000 after purchasing an additional 11,569 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 639,632 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $262,703,000 after purchasing an additional 171,554 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 596,965 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $245,179,000 after purchasing an additional 38,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 10.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 558,745 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $229,483,000 after purchasing an additional 53,044 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of WST opened at $247.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $251.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $288.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 2.89. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a one year low of $206.19 and a one year high of $475.00. The company has a market cap of $18.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.15.

West Pharmaceutical Services Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. This is a boost from West Pharmaceutical Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is 9.17%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WST. KeyCorp cut their price target on West Pharmaceutical Services from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on West Pharmaceutical Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America downgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $385.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th.

West Pharmaceutical Services Profile

(Get Rating)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

