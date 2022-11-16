Tiaa Fsb Invests $238,000 in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN)

Tiaa Fsb bought a new stake in shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RYN. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Rayonier during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its holdings in Rayonier by 300.0% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rayonier in the second quarter worth about $52,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Rayonier by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,938 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in Rayonier by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 4,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. 87.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rayonier in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

NYSE:RYN opened at $35.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of 63.75 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.06. Rayonier Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.51 and a 52 week high of $45.87.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. Rayonier’s payout ratio is 203.57%.

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2020, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

