5,253 Shares in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) Acquired by Tiaa Fsb

Tiaa Fsb acquired a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 85.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 67.3% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 63.8% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter.
iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Stock Performance
ISTB stock opened at $46.42 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.04. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.56 and a fifty-two week high of $50.72.
iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Increases Dividend
