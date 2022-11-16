Tiaa Fsb Makes New $265,000 Investment in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW)

Tiaa Fsb purchased a new position in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF in the 1st quarter worth $99,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 596.3% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 3,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of PBW opened at $48.90 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.05. Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $40.52 and a 1-year high of $95.28.

