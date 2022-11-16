Tiaa Fsb Buys New Position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Tiaa Fsb purchased a new position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,072 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CHKP. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 0.8% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,318 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,136 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 21,896 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,027,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 3.7% during the first quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 3,014 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, High Note Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 1.0% in the first quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 10,929 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

Check Point Software Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ:CHKP opened at $129.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $16.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.66. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 1 year low of $107.54 and a 1 year high of $149.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $118.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.43.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The technology company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.10. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 26.20% and a net margin of 34.35%. The business had revenue of $577.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $571.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CHKP has been the subject of several recent research reports. OTR Global downgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “positive” rating to a “mixed” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $136.00 price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $117.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Check Point Software Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.80.

Check Point Software Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.