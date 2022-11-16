Eqis Capital Management Inc. Has $138,000 Position in Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK – Get Rating) by 62.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,570 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Newmark Group were worth $138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NMRK. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Newmark Group by 202.3% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 8,700 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Newmark Group during the first quarter worth approximately $1,289,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Newmark Group by 31.1% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Newmark Group by 6.8% during the first quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 77,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 4,984 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Investment Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Newmark Group during the first quarter worth approximately $330,000. Institutional investors own 58.30% of the company’s stock.

Newmark Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ NMRK opened at $8.51 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 1.75. Newmark Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.41 and a 12-month high of $19.10.

Newmark Group Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Newmark Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.43%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on Newmark Group from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Newmark Group to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. TheStreet downgraded Newmark Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Newmark Group from $10.25 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.25.

Newmark Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company's investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment, debt and structured finance, and loan sales; agency leasing, property management, and valuation and advisory; and commercial real estate due diligence consulting and advisory services, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, mortgage broking, and equity-raising services.

Featured Stories

