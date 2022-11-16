29,453 Shares in Aegon (NYSE:AEG) Purchased by Eqis Capital Management Inc.

Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aegon (NYSE:AEG – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 29,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in Aegon during the 1st quarter worth about $117,160,000. Private Management Group Inc. increased its stake in Aegon by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 5,398,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,556,000 after acquiring an additional 27,146 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Aegon by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,377,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,156,000 after acquiring an additional 228,802 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Aegon by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,811,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,163,000 after acquiring an additional 152,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Aegon by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,613,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,115,000 after acquiring an additional 233,687 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AEG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Aegon from €5.40 ($5.57) to €5.30 ($5.46) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Societe Generale upgraded Aegon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Aegon from €5.90 ($6.08) to €5.70 ($5.88) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Aegon in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Aegon from €4.70 ($4.85) to €5.00 ($5.15) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.10.

Aegon Stock Down 1.0 %

About Aegon

Shares of AEG stock opened at $4.72 on Wednesday. Aegon has a 1-year low of $3.76 and a 1-year high of $6.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.38 and a 200 day moving average of $4.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09.

Aegon N.V. provides insurance, pensions, and asset management services in the Americas, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom. The company offers life, accident, and health insurance; savings, pension, annuities, and mutual funds; property and casualty insurance; retirement plans and individual retirement accounts; voluntary employee benefits; and stable value solutions.

