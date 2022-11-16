Tiaa Fsb Purchases Shares of 4,794 Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Tiaa Fsb acquired a new stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,794 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Devon Energy in the first quarter valued at $26,000. American National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 202.8% in the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 539 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 5,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.48, for a total transaction of $391,657.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 258,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,252,980.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Devon Energy stock opened at $73.62 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $48.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.45. Devon Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $35.55 and a 52-week high of $79.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.01.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.13%.

DVN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America lowered their price target on Devon Energy from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Devon Energy from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.76.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

