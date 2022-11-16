Tiaa Fsb Acquires Shares of 4,098 SJW Group (NYSE:SJW)

Tiaa Fsb bought a new stake in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,098 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SJW Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in SJW Group in the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in SJW Group by 55.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in SJW Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Humankind Investments LLC raised its position in shares of SJW Group by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 3,184 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. 72.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO James Patrick Lynch sold 709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.27, for a total value of $47,694.43. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,698,500.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Carl Guardino sold 1,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.32, for a total transaction of $75,576.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $175,529.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO James Patrick Lynch sold 709 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.27, for a total transaction of $47,694.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,698,500.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,840 shares of company stock valued at $245,289. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SJW Group Stock Up 1.4 %

SJW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of SJW Group from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SJW Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded SJW Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

Shares of NYSE:SJW opened at $72.29 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $64.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. SJW Group has a 1-year low of $55.74 and a 1-year high of $73.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.65 and a beta of 0.65.

SJW Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This is an increase from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. SJW Group’s payout ratio is presently 75.00%.

SJW Group Company Profile

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services. The company also provides non-tariffed services, including water system operations, maintenance agreements, and antenna site leases; contracted services and sewer operations to water utilities; and a Linebacker protection plan for public drinking water customers in Connecticut and Maine.

Featured Stories

