Tiaa Fsb Takes Position in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC)

Tiaa Fsb bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 4,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 83.0% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 12,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 5,513 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC now owns 132,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,975,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Southern Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 132.8% during the second quarter. Southern Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 11,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $264,000.

iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of IYC opened at $62.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.85 and a 200 day moving average of $61.88. iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 12 month low of $55.08 and a 12 month high of $87.31.

