Tiaa Fsb Invests $291,000 in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Tiaa Fsb bought a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 6,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lake Point Wealth Management grew its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 767.6% during the second quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 5,850.6% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,393,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,352,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000.

Get iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF stock opened at $50.74 on Wednesday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $43.67 and a 52-week high of $56.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.84.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.