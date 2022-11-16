2,668 Shares in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR) Bought by Tiaa Fsb

Tiaa Fsb acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,455,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,050,000 after purchasing an additional 112,571 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,524,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,903,000 after buying an additional 16,232 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 22.0% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 561,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,356,000 after acquiring an additional 101,321 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 41.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 425,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,899,000 after acquiring an additional 125,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $23,003,000.

SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF stock opened at $90.59 on Wednesday. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a 52-week low of $79.15 and a 52-week high of $123.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $87.70 and a 200-day moving average of $95.55.

About SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

