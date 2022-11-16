7,316 Shares in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) Bought by Tiaa Fsb

Tiaa Fsb acquired a new stake in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 7,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Willis Investment Counsel raised its position in Organon & Co. by 54.7% in the second quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 24,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 8,647 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 36,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after buying an additional 7,432 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its stake in Organon & Co. by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 8,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its position in Organon & Co. by 16.5% in the second quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 18,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 2,664 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in Organon & Co. by 1.9% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 33,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the period. 76.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Organon & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:OGN opened at $24.88 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.58 and a 200-day moving average of $30.65. Organon & Co. has a twelve month low of $22.88 and a twelve month high of $39.47. The firm has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 0.87.

Organon & Co. Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. Organon & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 28.28%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on OGN. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Organon & Co. from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Organon & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Organon & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, October 14th.

Organon & Co. Profile

Organon & Co, a health care company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

Further Reading

