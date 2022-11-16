Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) Director Peter J. Kight Purchases 65,000 Shares

Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Rating) Director Peter J. Kight purchased 65,000 shares of Repay stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.41 per share, with a total value of $481,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,560,559 shares in the company, valued at $11,563,742.19. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Repay Stock Up 8.1 %

NASDAQ:RPAY opened at $8.13 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Repay Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.36 and a fifty-two week high of $20.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.33.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Repay to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Repay from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Repay from $16.00 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Repay from $13.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Repay in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.90.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Repay

Repay Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Repay by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Repay by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Repay by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Compass Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Repay by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Compass Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Repay by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787 shares during the last quarter. 95.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets. The company's payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods. It also offers a range of solutions relating to electronic payment methods, including credit and debit processing, virtual credit card processing, automated clearing house (ACH) processing, enhanced ACH processing, and instant funding that are processed through its proprietary payment channels, such as Web-based, mobile application, text-to-pay, interactive voice response, and point of sale.

