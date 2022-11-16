Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Insider Jill Hazelbaker Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $1,500,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 145,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,373,957.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Jill Hazelbaker also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

On Tuesday, November 15th, Jill Hazelbaker sold 63,100 shares of Uber Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total value of $1,957,362.00.

Uber Technologies Trading Up 8.6 %

NYSE:UBER opened at $31.57 on Wednesday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.90 and a 12-month high of $46.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.95 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.38.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $8.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.08 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 30.45% and a negative return on equity of 90.49%. Equities research analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -5.12 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on UBER shares. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Raymond James raised Uber Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Uber Technologies from $29.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.64.

Institutional Trading of Uber Technologies

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 110,536,758 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,929,224,000 after acquiring an additional 6,148,269 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 47,898,025 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,269,298,000 after acquiring an additional 3,677,799 shares in the last quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 167.5% during the 1st quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 30,760,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,193,422,000 after acquiring an additional 19,260,000 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 23,796,816 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $849,070,000 after acquiring an additional 8,647,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,070,619 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $787,480,000 after acquiring an additional 3,443,554 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.57% of the company’s stock.

About Uber Technologies

(Get Rating)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.