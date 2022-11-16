The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) CEO Richard G. Kyle Sells 16,676 Shares

The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 16,676 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.03, for a total transaction of $1,234,524.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 339,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,158,577.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Timken Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE TKR opened at $74.37 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.18. The company has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The Timken Company has a 12-month low of $50.85 and a 12-month high of $78.51.

Timken Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 18th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.90%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TKR shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Timken to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Timken from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Timken from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Timken from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Timken has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TKR. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in Timken during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Timken during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Timken during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in Timken by 4,865.7% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 19,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 18,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Timken by 222.9% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end-users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

