Cowen Cuts Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS) Price Target to $12.00

Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Cowen from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

TWKS has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Thoughtworks from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Thoughtworks from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Piper Sandler lowered Thoughtworks from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $9.50 in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Thoughtworks from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Thoughtworks from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Thoughtworks currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $15.72.

Thoughtworks Price Performance

Thoughtworks stock opened at $9.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.29, a PEG ratio of 51.63 and a beta of 0.98. Thoughtworks has a 1 year low of $7.61 and a 1 year high of $33.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.36 and a 200-day moving average of $13.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Thoughtworks ( NASDAQ:TWKS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $332.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.52 million. Thoughtworks had a negative return on equity of 16.86% and a negative net margin of 12.27%. Thoughtworks’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Thoughtworks will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

In other Thoughtworks news, insider Angela Ferguson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.63, for a total transaction of $96,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 142,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,374,730.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Angela Ferguson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.63, for a total transaction of $96,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 142,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,374,730.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Sai Krishna Mandapaty sold 16,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.82, for a total value of $190,514.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 388,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,590,202.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,597 shares of company stock valued at $702,637 in the last quarter. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Thoughtworks

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Thoughtworks by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,479,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,415,000 after purchasing an additional 928,299 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Thoughtworks by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,612,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,371,000 after acquiring an additional 441,884 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Thoughtworks by 59.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,722,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769,406 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Thoughtworks by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,224,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,395,000 after acquiring an additional 22,252 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in Thoughtworks by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,186,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,933,000 after acquiring an additional 6,936 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.71% of the company’s stock.

Thoughtworks Company Profile

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc provides technology consultancy services in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's consultancy services integrate strategy, design, and software engineering to enable enterprises and technology disruptors to thrive as modern digital businesses.

