Eqis Capital Management Inc. Makes New $211,000 Investment in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 3,093 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its stake in UFP Industries by 3.4% during the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 4,064 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in UFP Industries by 2.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,465 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in UFP Industries by 3.3% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,771 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in UFP Industries by 1.0% during the first quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 17,020 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 1.6% in the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,430 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $882,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. 81.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UFPI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on UFP Industries from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Wedbush increased their price objective on UFP Industries to $108.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on UFP Industries to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on UFP Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on UFP Industries to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th.

UFP Industries Stock Performance

UFP Industries Dividend Announcement

NASDAQ:UFPI opened at $79.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $72.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 1.78. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.13 and a 12 month high of $94.80.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.01%.

UFP Industries Profile

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Industrial, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; and outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, decorative lawn, garden, craft, and hobby products.

Further Reading

