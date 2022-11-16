Eqis Capital Management Inc. Buys 420 Shares of Pacer Trendpilot International ETF (NYSEARCA:PTIN)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot International ETF (NYSEARCA:PTIN – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,928 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot International ETF were worth $243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot International ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Pacer Trendpilot International ETF by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 2,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot International ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $230,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Pacer Trendpilot International ETF by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Pacer Trendpilot International ETF by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 6,507 shares in the last quarter.

Get Pacer Trendpilot International ETF alerts:

Pacer Trendpilot International ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:PTIN opened at $24.35 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.41. Pacer Trendpilot International ETF has a one year low of $24.16 and a one year high of $30.58.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer Trendpilot International ETF (NYSEARCA:PTIN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Trendpilot International ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Trendpilot International ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.