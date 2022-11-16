Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) Shares Sold by Eqis Capital Management Inc.

Eqis Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,089 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,472 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Rambus were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Rambus by 268.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,552 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,859 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Rambus by 19.9% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Rambus by 190.7% in the second quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 5,925 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 3,887 shares during the last quarter. New Century Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Rambus by 7.7% in the second quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 8,354 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rambus in the second quarter worth approximately $201,000. 86.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Eric B. Stang sold 7,500 shares of Rambus stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.25, for a total transaction of $256,875.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,180 shares in the company, valued at $1,136,415. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

RMBS opened at $38.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -167.08 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.67 and its 200-day moving average is $25.85. Rambus Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.00 and a 52-week high of $38.88.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $112.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.00 million. Rambus had a negative net margin of 5.69% and a positive return on equity of 20.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Rambus Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RMBS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rambus in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Rambus from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Rambus from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of Rambus from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Rambus from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.80.

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, China, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5, DDR4 and DDR3 memory interface chips to module manufacturers and OEMs; silicon IP comprising, interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced applications; and physical interface and digital controller IP to offer industry-leading, integrated memory and interconnect subsystems.

