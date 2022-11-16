Eqis Capital Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,236 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $103,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $200,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $202,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $23.45 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $22.73 and a one year high of $25.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.38.

