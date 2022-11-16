Eqis Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 12,782 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in INVA. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Innoviva by 81.9% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,002,894 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,563,000 after acquiring an additional 901,792 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Innoviva by 104.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,308,327 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,315,000 after buying an additional 669,799 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Innoviva by 3,103.4% during the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 476,373 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,218,000 after buying an additional 461,502 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Innoviva by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 2,102,018 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,510,000 after buying an additional 458,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Innoviva by 94.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 847,888 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,406,000 after buying an additional 411,588 shares during the last quarter.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Innoviva from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Innoviva from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Innoviva in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Innoviva in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of INVA opened at $13.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.08. Innoviva, Inc. has a one year low of $11.56 and a one year high of $20.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.77. The stock has a market cap of $933.42 million, a P/E ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.59.

Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. Its products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a LABA, vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate; ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA), umeclidinium bromide (UMEC), with a LABA, and VI; and TRELEGY ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of an ICS, LAMA, and LABA.

