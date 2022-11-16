Eqis Capital Management Inc. Sells 4,072 Shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Get Rating) (TSE:GIB.A) by 58.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,915 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,072 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CGI were worth $232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GIB. Tobam increased its holdings in CGI by 231.6% in the second quarter. Tobam now owns 640 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CGI by 1,167.6% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CGI by 59.9% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CGI by 28.0% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,010 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of CGI by 795.1% in the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 2,721 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 2,417 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GIB opened at $84.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $78.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.64. CGI Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.23 and a 52 week high of $89.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.19 billion, a PE ratio of 17.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.94.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GIB shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on CGI from C$120.00 to C$125.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Scotiabank increased their price target on CGI from C$130.00 to C$135.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Societe Generale downgraded CGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TD Securities upped their price objective on CGI from C$130.00 to C$135.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on CGI in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CGI currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.05.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

